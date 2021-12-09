Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 57,493 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elliott Opportunity II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.58% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

