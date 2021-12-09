Scotiabank Boosts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.40.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$46.44 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$33.52 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -238.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -35.90%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

