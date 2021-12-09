Pembina Pipeline’s (PPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.92.

Shares of PPL opened at C$38.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.89. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Insiders acquired a total of 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669 in the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

