ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $14.10

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $13.54. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 136,271 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

