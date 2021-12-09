Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $5.87

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.71. Mesoblast shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 552 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.
The firm has a market cap of $838.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
