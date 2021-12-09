Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $5.87

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.71. Mesoblast shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 552 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

The firm has a market cap of $838.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

