Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Warehouses De Pauw from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warehouses De Pauw presently has an average rating of Hold.

Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

