Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 345,421 shares.The stock last traded at $31.03 and had previously closed at $30.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avanos Medical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Avanos Medical by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

