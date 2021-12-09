Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 556.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $50,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNW opened at $31.31 on Thursday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Somesh Singh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNW shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

