State Street Corp Invests $274,000 in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth $424,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth $96,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. Microbot Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 4.26.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Equities research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

