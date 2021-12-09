Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Stake Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.36% of Research Frontiers worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REFR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $60.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

