State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Afya were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.99.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

