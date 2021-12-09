State Street Corp Trims Stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Red Violet worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter worth $115,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter worth $381,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter worth $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $39.64 on Thursday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.99 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $259,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 74,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,101 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

