Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,721 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 133.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

