State Street Corp Sells 265,579 Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHAS. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 297,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $108.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.74. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS).

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.