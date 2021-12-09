State Street Corp Purchases 27,204 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 237.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

