State Street Corp Takes Position in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,813 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.24% of Ocean Power Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.70. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 1,105.05%.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

