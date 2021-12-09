State Street Corp Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,998 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.13% of TELA Bio worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 65.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 57.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. Equities analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 28,055 shares of company stock valued at $349,267 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

