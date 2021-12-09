Morgan Stanley Raises Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $40.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

MOS stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

