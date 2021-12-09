Nathaniel A. Vitan Sells 25,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $343.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.