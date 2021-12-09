Nathaniel A. Vitan Sells 25,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $343.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.15.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
