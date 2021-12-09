Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $51.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 800.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 267.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 229,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,584 shares in the last quarter.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

