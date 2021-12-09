Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,468 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $968.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 2.27. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

UEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.