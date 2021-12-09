Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $8,840,130.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 378.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

