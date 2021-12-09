Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Donaldson’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9% and 2.4%, respectively. The company is well-positioned to benefit from solid product offerings, a diversified business structure and healthy demand in the quarters ahead. Also, handsome rewards to shareholders raise its attractiveness. For fiscal 2022, the company expects year-over-year sales growth of 8-12% and earnings of $2.57-$2.73 per share (higher than $2.32 generated in fiscal 2021). However, softness at the company’s On-Road business is concerning. Higher costs related to raw material, labor and freight are expected to be a headwind in fiscal 2022. This is likely to lead the gross margin to decline 50 to 100 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

DCI stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after acquiring an additional 210,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

