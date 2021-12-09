John L. Howard Sells 9,728 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $505.70 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $510.42. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

