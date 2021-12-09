Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 118,631 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $487,862.43.

On Friday, November 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.71. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

