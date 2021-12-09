Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $64.00 at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NEM opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

