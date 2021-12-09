Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells $16,158,750.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $16,158,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.08. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CFLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

