Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin Sells 492,709 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.04 and a beta of 1.15. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 737,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,560 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,688,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.