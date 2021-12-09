James Craigie Sells 245,377 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie sold 245,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $22,913,304.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Craigie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

