RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in RPM International by 34.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 3.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in RPM International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.