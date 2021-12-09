Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $40.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $36.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $149.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $166.15 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $167.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMNB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

FMNB stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,589 shares of company stock valued at $323,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 25.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

