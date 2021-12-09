Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Vaxxinity stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Vaxxinity has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

