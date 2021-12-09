Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OVID. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

OVID opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $229.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 167.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 53,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.