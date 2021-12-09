Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Buy

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

ROIC stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

