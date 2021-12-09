Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KGI Securities

Investment analysts at KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Shares of MRVL opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 567,851 shares of company stock worth $42,872,558. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

