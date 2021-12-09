Citigroup Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $660.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $526.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDB. Argus upped their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $531.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.56. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MongoDB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

