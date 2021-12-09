11,651 Shares in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
