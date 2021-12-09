Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 134.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,845 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

