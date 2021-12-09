Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCM opened at $66.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $70.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.