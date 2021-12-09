Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 757,623 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,184 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 757,623 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.24. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.