Truist Increases REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $120.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th.
Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $598.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65.
In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,541 shares of company stock worth $1,086,665. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.