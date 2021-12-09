Truist Increases REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $120.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $598.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,541 shares of company stock worth $1,086,665. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

