Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Capital Product Partners worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $316.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

