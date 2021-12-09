Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Five Point by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Five Point by 9.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Point by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $840.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

