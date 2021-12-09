DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCGO. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.