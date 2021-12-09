Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

