Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.72.
Shares of JACK opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.00. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.