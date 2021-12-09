Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.72.

Shares of JACK opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.00. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

