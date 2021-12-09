Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.34. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

