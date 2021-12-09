Financial Analysis: Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) versus Its Rivals

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is one of 129 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Greenpro Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greenpro Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital Competitors 665 3169 4895 91 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Greenpro Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenpro Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million -$3.76 million -2.82 Greenpro Capital Competitors $1.02 billion $1.91 million 15.57

Greenpro Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Greenpro Capital Competitors -39.08% -1,612.21% -10.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenpro Capital competitors beat Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

