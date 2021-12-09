Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.15% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc

