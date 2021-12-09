Raymond James Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $195.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $315.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.43.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a one year low of $161.56 and a one year high of $377.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

